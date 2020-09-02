Power of the Purse virtual event supports Mobile Meals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee is reinventing Power of the Purse as a virtual event later this month to support the Mobile Meals program.

Now in its 6th year, Power of the Purse has garnered tremendous community support as a fun and exciting fundraiser. While the 2020 event will look different, CAC hopes the fun will continue in the form of an online auction.

Patricia Nash Mediterranean Floral Package available for auction

This year’s Power of the Purse auction will offer exclusive Patricia Nash Collection packages including matching jewelry and accessories. Each package also includes a $100 Kroger gift card, and over $200 in gift cards from other local merchants.

Funding from government programs represents less than one-third of the Mobile Meals budget. For the past five years the Power of the Purse event has helped bridge the gap and keep up with growing needs. Currently the need for Mobile Meals services is greater than ever. CAC reports an increase of 150 daily deliveries since mid-March, bringing the total of homebound seniors receiving meals and support to 1,200.

Individuals interested in taking part in the 2020 Power of the Purse auction should visit the auction site to view the 6 available packages. Bidding will open on Tuesday, September 22 at 8 a.m. and close on Thursday, September 24 at 6 p.m. Donations can also be made in any dollar amount. Increased support and funding for Mobile Meals means more Knox County seniors can stay healthy and safe in their own homes.