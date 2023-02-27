KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The O’Connor Senior Center Pancake Fest has become a beloved annual event in the Knoxville community.

Pancake Fest aims to spotlight the work of the O’Connor Senior Center, the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging and the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee.

Angela Bartlett with the Office on Aging spoke about the event, saying it provides a chance for community fellowship.

General admission tickets will be $5 per person and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and choice of juice, water, milk, or coffee. Gluten-free and sugar-free pancake options will also be available.

Along with the delicious breakfast, there will be live music, local celebrities, elected officials, a Senior Expo, and an artisan fair.

The 2023 O’Connor Pancake Fest will be Friday, March 31 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center located at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville.