KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you know breast cancer before age 40 is real? Black women under age 35 have more than twice the incidence of invasive breast cancer and three times the breast cancer mortality of young white women. Alliance House Community Coalition and the Black Women Breast Cancer Awareness Committee want to help you beat the odds with an upcoming screening event at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Local nonprofit Alliance House Community Coalition is focusing on the health of Black women when it comes to breast cancer and early detection. Nationwide, African American women have a 31% breast cancer mortality rate – the highest of any U.S. racial or ethnic group.

Cindy Sanford with Alliance House stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios with more on their Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Screening event.

You can pre-register for this breast cancer screening event, which is happening Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Austin-East. The first 22 women to pre-register will receive a free mammogram that day by the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Mobile Unit and the first 100 registered will receive a $10 gift after they complete sign in and all stations.

The Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Screening will take place at Austin-East High School in East Knoxville.. on April 30th from 9am-4pm. For information on the event and the link to preregister is here.