Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee holds Pinwheel Breakfast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee held its Pinwheel Breakfast Tuesday morning to celebrate the children and families of East Tennessee.

The nonprofit organization helps families build loving homes to see that all children thrive in safe, stable environments by preventing abuse and neglect of children in Tennessee. They work with parents from the earliest stages of parenthood, believing that every child deserves to be free of trauma.

According to domestic violence statistics, children who live in a home where violence is present are at a greater risk of experiencing abuse themselves and it can impact their long-term health and mental state.

They partner with mothers, fathers, grandparents and other relatives, the organization seeks to give support to said parental figures to give every child opportunity to grow in a loving home. PCAT offers in-home parenting support in 30 counties throughout Tennessee and administer several statewide programs.

The idea is to foster healthy parent-child relationships, for the benefit of the children.

The Pinwheel Breakfast honors those individuals that have dedicated their time and energy to helping to improve the lives of children and families in Tennessee. At Tuesday's event, Deputy Governor Jim Henry was honored.