KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Puppy Palooza is coming to Turkey Creek on Saturday, May 7 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. It will be in the parking lot near Moda Nail Spa and Alumni Hall where there will be fun and unique vendors, giveaways, music and more.

The event is free and family-friendly. However, any money raised will go to support Young-Williams Animal Center.



“We are really looking forward to having the opportunity to give back to the community and Young Williams Animal Shelter,” said Marketing Associate of Pinnacle Turkey Creek, Gabi Abbatemarco, of the event. “Events like this give us an opportunity to really share our fondness for the sweet animals at Young Williams Animal Shelter.”