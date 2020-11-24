Radio for Kids Day: How you can get involved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will hold its annual Radio for Kids Day to allow East Tennesseans help out children they know and love.

WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Summer Dashe spoke with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and The Wolf 100.3 on the many ways you can get involved in Radio for Kids Day.

Radio for Kids will be broadcast on Star 102.1, Hot 104.5, WNOX 93.1 and The Wolf 100.3 and will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 3.