Radio for Kids Day: How you can get involved

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will hold its annual Radio for Kids Day to allow East Tennesseans help out children they know and love.

WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Summer Dashe spoke with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and The Wolf 100.3 on the many ways you can get involved in Radio for Kids Day.

Radio for Kids will be broadcast on  Star 102.1Hot 104.5WNOX 93.1 and The Wolf 100.3 and will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 3.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter