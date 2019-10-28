‘Reach Them to Teach Them’ event motivates teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Teachers give so much of themselves to help their students and sometimes, a little motivation is important to help keep teachers doing the work they love.

The “Reach Them to Teach Them” event is slated to be one such motivator.

Amy Crawford and keynote speaker Jeremy Anderson stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the event.

The 2019 Reach Them to Teach Them event is happening Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker is proud to serve as emcee of the 14th annual event.