KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 15th annual Reach Them to Teach Them event is happening Tuesday night at the historic Tennessee Theatre to welcome more than 1,600 educators and influencers to “LIFT” and unite them in their work with children.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker is proudly serving the event as an emcee, along with WOKI-FM radio talk show host Hallerin Hilton Hill. The keynote speaker is Chris Singleton.

The LIFT. 22 event is a collaborative effort to appreciate, encourage, and support the challenging and rewarding work embraced by educators across East Tennessee, according to Reach Them to Teach Them organizers.

“This year’s theme, LIFT. serves as a powerful reminder that we do not do this important work alone,” organizers state on the event page. “Together, we will be inspired to lock arms and unite in our common purpose of doing everything we can to REACH and TEACH every child entrusted to us.”

The Reach Them to Teach Them LIFT. 22 event runs 6-8 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.