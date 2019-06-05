Relay for Life

WATE 6 On Your Side is teaming up with the American Cancer Society in support of Relay for Life. There are four local Relay for Life events taking place in our communities.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in thousands of communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give their time and effort because they believe it's time to take action against cancer.

Join us at these events to bring communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

What is Relay for Life?

Relay is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each event is 6-24 hours in length and each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don't stop because they're tired, and for one night, neither do we.

Each team sets up a themed campsite at the event and continues its fundraising efforts by collecting donations for food, goods, games, and activities. This money will count towards their overall team fundraising goal.

To learn more about Relay for Life, find an event, or donate, click here.

East Tennessee Events

Roane County – Friday, April 26, 2019, from 6 p.m. to midnight at Roane State Community College

Sevier County – Friday, June 1, 2019, from 3 p.m. to midnight at Historic Downtown Sevier Courthouse

Knox County – Hope Fest: A Relay for Life Event – Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm at Zoo Knoxville

Claiborne County – Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Harrogate City Park