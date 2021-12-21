KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those at the Love Kitchen are remembering the life and legacy of Patrick Riggins. He was serving as the executive director of Love Kitchen, but staff members say Riggins was never paid for his work.

Elder Elroy Wilson says he met Riggins after Wilson had a brain tumor removed. Riggins asked him to volunteer at the organization and they ended up working together for 5 years.

“When you walk into the building you expect Patrick to be here,” Wilson said. “You see that Love Kitchen van you expect Patrick to get out. He said you got to love everybody even if they don’t love you.”

Visitation for Riggins will take place Wednesday evening at Bridges Funeral Home. A service will follow Thursday morning at Macedonia Cemetery.