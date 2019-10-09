Remote Area Medical bringing free clinic to Grainger County

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will be holding a free health care clinic in Grainger County for the first time in 20 years.

Jeff Eastman with RAM stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the nonprofit’s upcoming clinic.

The reason for the return to Grainger County was data-driven.

According to the U.S. Census data, 18.3% of Grainger County residents are living in poverty; which is above the national average of 12.3% (2017).

The RAM clinic, in collaboration with Grainger County Baptist Association, will be held at Rutledge Middle School 140 Pioneer Drive Rutledge, TN 37861.

Parking is expected to be available in the school parking lot no later than 12:01 a.m. on the first night of the event.

Ticket distribution is currently scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors usually open at 6 a.m., and patients are served in numerical order, according to their ticket number. This process will repeat throughout the clinic days.

RAM is a nonprofit organization that operates mobile clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision, and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals who do not have access to or cannot afford a doctor.

Since RAM was founded in 1985, more than 135,000 volunteers — comprised of licensed dental, vision, and medical professionals, as well as general support staff — have treated more than 785,000 individuals delivering $135 million worth of free healthcare services.