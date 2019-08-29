Remote Area Medical founder Stan Brock’s legacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One year ago Thursday, Stan Brock, the founder of Remote Area Medical (RAM) died at the age of 82.

Brock started RAM back in 1985.

The organization that has provided free medical care to more than 700,000 people. Brock’s philanthropy has a special tie to Tennessee, the first RAM clinic was held in Sneedville back in 1992.

Jeff Eastman with RAM stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about furthering Brock’s legacy and how they’re continuing his mission today.