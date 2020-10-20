Report: United Way of Greater Knoxville assists thousands in ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United Way of Greater Knoxville has released its report on the assistance provided during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the area in March, and the thousands of people who have benefited from the Knox County COVID-19 Response Fund.

The report details the impact that the first $400,000 of relief funds, granted from March through May 2020, had on the community. This $400,000 went to help more than 38,000 Knoxvillians in areas such as housing and utilities assistance, access to healthcare, meal delivery, and more.

“We are incredibly grateful to the numerous local companies that contributed to the Knox County COVID-19 Response Fund,” United Way of Greater Knoxville president and CEO, Matt Ryerson, said. “These funds have helped serve meals to our quarantined seniors, have secured childcare for the children of essential workers, have provided rent assistance to families at risk of losing their homes, and more. We cannot overstate the impact that this response fund has had on folks in our community.”

United Way contributed $50,000 from their disaster relief fund back in March. Over the next two months, with help from local companies, United Way of Greater Knoxville raised over $1.1 million for the Knox County COVID-19 Response Fund. United Way has granted out over $700,000 of these funds so far and leaders plan to grant the rest of the funds by the end of 2020.

Read the full report below: