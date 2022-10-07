KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is celebrating its 24th annual Fright Nights show this year with “Backwoods Terror 3: Family Reunion.”

“We have used many different Fright Night themes throughout the years, but the actors seem to have the most fun with this one,” said Kenzi McCarter, Assistant General Manager of Ripley Attractions. “There are so many popular films in this genre, our guests understand what we are trying to portray.”

Ripley’s haunted house will also bring back the favored mountain mutants from their popular 2011 Fright Night show “Backwoods Terror.”

There is no extra charge for the special Fright Nights shows which run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October as well as Halloween Night. Shows start Friday, Saturday, and Halloween at 4:00 p.m. and run until close. Sunday shows run 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Single admission tickets for Ripley’s Haunted Adventure are $16.99 for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $9.99 for ages six to eleven. No one under the age of six is allowed into the attraction and those under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is located at traffic light #8 on the Parkway in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.