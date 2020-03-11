Roane State Community College, Y-12 hosting Cybersecurity Camp

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Roane State Community College is teaming up with the Y-12 National Security Complex to host their first-ever Cybersecurity Camp this summer, and registration for this unique opportunity is just around the corner.

WATE caught up with Y-12 Education Outreach Specialist Kristin Waldschlager and Roane State Professor of Computer Science George Meghabghab to learn about what all the camp has to offer.

Parents are encouraged to get their kids signed up quickly, as they have limited space in each session. Any student with an interest in computers and cybersecurity is encouraged to attend.

The first session is in June for high school-aged students and there’s another session in July for middle-aged students; both will be held on the Oak Ridge campus.

The fee is just $25 and includes a camp T-shirt. Registration begins online at 9 a.m. Monday, March 16.