KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Medic Regional Blood Center reports the totals for this year’s Roll Up Your Sleeve Week.

1,377 registered donors (includes blood, platelet, and plasma)

1,181 total blood donors

164 first-time donors

Even with the pandemic, and everything else going on, 2021’s totals matched dead even with 2020’s numbers.

Medic Regional Blood Center says thank you to all who donated and calls this event a success.