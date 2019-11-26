Safety tips for traveling this Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the busiest travel times of the year is coming up, and millions of drivers are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday.
We caught up with Lieutenant Evans with the Knoxville Police Department to learn what to keep in mind when traveling during the busy season.
Things to know before you get behind the wheel:
- Plan ahead
- Inspect your vehicle
- Check the forecast
Long car rides?
- It’s important to stay fresh and alert
- Share the driving responsibilities if possible
- Make sure to take breaks
- If the roads are crowded, be sure to drive the speed limit. It will save you gas and money, and it’s just safer.
Don’t drink and drive:
- Look for other options to get home, ride share, cab, friend, etc.
- Have a designated driver
- Or simply just spend the night