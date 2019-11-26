Safety tips for traveling this Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the busiest travel times of the year is coming up, and millions of drivers are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday.

We caught up with Lieutenant Evans with the Knoxville Police Department to learn what to keep in mind when traveling during the busy season.

Things to know before you get behind the wheel:

Plan ahead

Inspect your vehicle

Check the forecast

Long car rides?

It’s important to stay fresh and alert

Share the driving responsibilities if possible

Make sure to take breaks

If the roads are crowded, be sure to drive the speed limit. It will save you gas and money, and it’s just safer.

Don’t drink and drive: