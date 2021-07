KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two organizations that work hard to keep East Tennessee clean are coming together next month to clean up House Mountain.

Save our Smokies and Keep Knoxville Beautiful are hosting the event from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21. Alanna McKissack, executive director of Keep Knoxville Beautiful, shares how you can help and keep litter from becoming a problem in the first place.