Save Our Sons hosting resource fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming community resource fair with the Save Our Sons initiative is aiming to provide help to those who need it.

City of Knoxville’s grant manager Tatia Harris and community outreach manager Kevin Perry – who co-manage Save Our Sons, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

The fair is for residents who’ve had employment challenges due to criminal records, or lack a state ID, and also for education with partnering organizations.

The University of Tennessee College of Law and Knox County Public Defender’s Office will be conducting expungement screening at the fair to help participants determine which offenses are eligible to be removed. Also, the Tennessee Department of Safety Mobile Unit will assist individuals with driver’s license reinstatements, renewals, duplicates and Real IDs.

Attendees can also receive NARCAN (an anti-opioid overdose naloxone nasal spray) training from the Metro Drug Coalition and attendees can also get additional information from Job Corps, Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC), CONNECT Ministries, the Family Justice Center and other community partners.

The Save Our Sons Community Resource Fair is happening:

Saturday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Honey Rock Victorious Church Event Center, 4113 Holston Dr.

