Save Our Sons hosting summit for young entrepreneurs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Save Our Sons initiative will soon host a summit for young men in the community to help them realize their potential in turning talent and interests into careers.

Tatia Harris from the City of Knoxville and Marcus Blair stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the 2019 Sons Summit.

SOS says the 2019 Sons Summit will be a fun-filled day packed with empowerment, testimonies and resources to guide them on a successful path. The workshop is focused on entrepreneurship with a panel discussion on how young men can turn their natural talents and interests into a career.

The workshop is free of charge and includes lunch, door prizes, games and the opportunity to skate after the Summit ends. The grand prize is a $250 Visa card.

The City of Knoxville’s Save Our Sons Initiative is hosting 2019 Sons Summit Friday June 28, 2019, from 1-6 p.m. at The Change Center, 203 Harriet Tubman Street.