Saving lives while staying in: Greater Knoxville Heart Walk goes digital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Heart Association is embracing the new normal and moving its iconic Greater Knoxville Heart Walk to a digital experience.

The Greater Knoxville Heart Walk Digital Experience is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Christian Corts, Heart Challenge Chair and Regional President at Truist. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

On Saturday, September 12 in the Knoxville area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 9 a.m. Here are a few suggested activities to consider:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

To register or learn more information, visit www.greaterknoxvilleheartwalk.org. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #KnoxHeartWalk.

The funds raised from the Greater Knoxville Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.