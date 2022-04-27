KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roane State Community College has established a new scholarship in memory of a professor who passed away earlier this year. Family and friends will also have a celebration of life to honor him this week.

The Arthur Lee Memorial Fund has been created in honor of Dr. Lee to provide a scholarship each year to a Roane State Community College student. Donations to the scholarship can be made by visiting this website.

“He was a beloved and tenured professor and dedicated teacher, earning the highest praise from his many students,” said Dr. Sylvia Pastor, an assistant professor whom Lee mentored. “His passion for education and for geology was contagious, and his devotion to his students unparalleled.”

Family, faculty, students, and friends will be having a celebration of life service on Saturday, April 30 at 10 am. The celebration will be in the City Room of the Coffey-McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Campus. The celebration of life will also be offered virtually on the Roane State YouTube channel or by clicking this direct link.

Dr. Lee has been a geology professor at Roane State since 2000. He made many remarkable contributions to the school and community. He created a program called “Lab-in-a-Box” that offered a hands-on approach for middle school students in the area. He was also driving to the Morgan County Correctional Complex twice a week to teach inmates and do a lab session with them.

“It has been our honor to call Dr. Arthur Lee a member of the Roane State Family for the last 21 years,” President Whaley said. “His kind personality and wonderful sense of humor made such an impression on us all. We are devastated he is no longer with us, but Arthur will live on here at Roane State in the hearts and minds of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”