Second Chance Prom Ministry accepting donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One ministry project is making sure all students get the prom of their dreams – and you can help, too.

Kristina Killebrew with RIO Revolution Church and Lori Berryhill with Chick-fil-A stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about Second Chance Prom Ministry.

Second Chance Prom Ministry helps connect students in need with new or gently used prom, bridesmaid or cocktail dresses donated by the community. They also assist with the students’ prom accessories, make-up, hair, and tanning if desired. Male Students will also be helped as needed through Prestige Tuxedo.

The group is accepting donations:

At the RIO Revolution Broadcast Campus (3419 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy. Maryville TN. 37804) and at all Prestige Tuxedo locations.

There’s also a little bonus if you donate at certain Chick-fil-A locations; you can get a free chicken sandwich with any donation through Saturday, Feb. 15 (one person per day).

