Second Harvest annual MAYDAY fundraiser for youth programs set for May 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The countdown to the MAYDAY fundraiser by Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is underway.

The fundraiser benefitting youth programs is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.

MAYDAY raises funds for Food for Kids, Summer Food for Kids and the School Pantry programs.

“Youth programs feed thousands of the most vulnerable people Second Harvest serves—children and their families. Each year MAYDAY helps our efforts for children to receive the nutritious food they need, and we cannot do it without you,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director.

Donations will be taken by phone at (865) 243-8227 and online at secondharvestetn.org