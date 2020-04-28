Second Harvest Food Bank asks for Food For Kids program support from the community

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is asking for community support of the Food For Kids program this #GivingTuesdayNow.

Second Harvest is facing extraordinary challenges and distributing a record amount of food due to the COVID-19 crisis. With school closures through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, there is increased concern for children who do not have adequate food supply at home. Second Harvest operates the Food for Kids program in 280 schools in 18 counties. The food bank is continuing to work with its existing school and community contacts to arrange additional food pick-ups and deliveries when needed.

For #GivingTuesdayNow, Second Harvest is asking for East Tennessee’s support of the Food for Kids program. #GivingTuesdayNow takes place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. This unified fundraising effort is powered by the “global generosity movement” GivingTuesday in response to the unprecedented community need in light of COVID-19.

More than 12,600 East Tennessee children rely on the Food for Kids program, and that number will likely increase in the coming months as thousands of families face unemployment, decreased working hours and children at home more than usual. This #GivingTuesdayNow, supporters can donate online at secondharvestetn.org or by calling Second Harvest at (865) 243-8227.

“Due to COVID-19, we canceled our annual MAYDAY event. MAYDAY is a fundraiser specifically for the Food for Kids program. Our great hope is that East Tennessee will step up and support us on #GivingTuesdayDay on May 5, so that we can still raise funds for the Food for Kids program. I am overwhelmed at the support we have received during the COVID pandemic, and we are so grateful, but we still have a long way to go,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank.