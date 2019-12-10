Second Harvest Food Bank hosting ‘Double Your Donation Day’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the season for giving back – and there’s one way you can double the impact of a gift to help those in need.

Elaine Streno with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about Wednesday’s “Double Your Donation Day.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is hosting its annual “Double Your Donation Day” this week featuring telethons with multiple media outlets.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 a.m., Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will host the annual Double Your Donation Day at the food bank. Double Your Donation, or “DYD,” is a one-day telethon and day-of-giving benefitting Second Harvest. All donations made between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be matched up to $300,000 by several corporate, individual and anonymous contributors.

Donations of $20 or more, given in person at the food bank, will receive a free 2019 Double Your Donation Day T-shirt while supplies last. All donations made over the phone, in person or online will be doubled by corporate and anonymous contributors.

To donate on DYD Wednesday, visit secondharvestetn.org and click on the Double Your Donation banner at the top of the page.

You can also call the DYD telethon line at 865.243.8227.

Donations can also be made in-person at the food bank.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is located at 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, Tenn. 37801.

Streno asks the community to please come visit the food bank to meet the staff, donate and/or get a tour of the facility.