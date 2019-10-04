Second Harvest Food Bank looking for support – Music feeds concert and towel drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest Food Bank leading the effort to make sure no one in East Tennessee goes hungry, and there are two big ways you can help them with this mission.

We caught up with Rachael Ellis to learn more about the food bank’s mission and how the community can help them achieve it.

Coming up first is the last Music Feeds Show of the season, for tickets go to www.knoxvilletickets.com/musicfeeds. The concert is Friday night, gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling 865-656-4444.

On Saturday, Second Harvest Food Bank’s 27th Annual Tim Kerin Memorial Towel Drive will be on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

Towels will be distributed starting at 4 p.m.

The orange and white Tim Kerin Memorial power towels will be available outside each gate at Neyland Stadium and around popular spots on game day. With a $5 donation, each UT power towel will provide 15 meals to hungry East Tennesseans.

“Second Harvest is grateful to the University of Tennessee and its fans for supporting our efforts in fighting hunger and for this outstanding fundraiser in memory of Tim Kerin,” says Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank.