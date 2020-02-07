See ‘Romeo & Juliet’ at the Opera for Valentine’s Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Knoxville Opera is performing one of the most famous love stories, “Romeo & Juliet.”

Knoxville opera singers Mackenzie Whitney, who plays Romeo, and Yulan Piao, who plays Juliet, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the upcoming shows at the historic Tennessee Theatre.

In 16th century Verona, passionate, star-crossed lovers are doomed by their feuding families and conspiring circumstances. This unique presentation of the opera includes dramatic readings from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in English throughout the performance. Yulan Piao and Mackenzie Whitney star as the ill-fated paramours. Charles Gounod’s sensuous, thrilling opera is the perfect accompaniment to a romantic Valentine’s weekend!

TICKETS | For tickets and show information, click here.