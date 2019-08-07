SEEED college readiness program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville-based program is recruiting young people for its career readiness program to help create pathways away from poverty and into a life of purpose.

SEEED stands for: Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, and is eligible for anyone 16 to 28-years-old who is looking for a job.

The program offers training in resume writing, goal setting, cover letters, job applications, along with various other life and job skills.

Classes begin August 20, and applications will be accepted until August 15. Open interviews will be held Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SEEED.

Interested young adults can apply online at seeedknox.com or call 865-766-5185 or in person at 1617 Dandridge Avenue.