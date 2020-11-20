Sertoma Center’s annual poinsettia sales returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Sertoma Center is bringing back their annual poinsettia sale to help fill in gaps due to fundraising events impacted by the pandemic.

The Sertoma Center works to provide the opportunity for adults with intellectual disabilities to find satisfaction of a life well lived, through work and friendship. They serve approximately 130 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Sertoma has residential, vocational and community service programs.

The return of the poinsettia sale will help provide each client with the opportunity for a full and enriching life experience. Poinsettias can be purchased for a $16 donation online. Each donation will receive a 6 1/2″ poinsettia from Stanley’s Greenhouse.

Orders are accepted until noon on Monday, Nov. 30. Poinsettias will be available for pick-up at the Sertoma Center between Wednesday, Dec. 2-Friday, Dec. 4. Delivery is available for an extra $10 donation.