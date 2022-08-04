KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up.

Ijams Nature Center

The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them.

Location : Island Home Ave., Knoxville, TN

: Island Home Ave., Knoxville, TN Date : Sunday, Aug. 7

: Sunday, Aug. 7 Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Beck Cultural Exchange Center

This weekend the Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host events for the community to enjoy. The center focuses on African American culture and was also the result of the Urban Renewal projects. They continue to host events and programs to become the storehouse of African American history in East Tennessee. This weekend check out the culture, arts and music that the Beck’s Center has to offer.

Evelyn Jack & The Summer Soul Whitty Band Concert

Location : On the Beck lawn, 1927 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN

: On the Beck lawn, 1927 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN Date : Friday, Aug. 5

: Friday, Aug. 5 Time: 7:00 p.m.

Lonsdale Gloria Ganner’s Parade, Emancipation Celebration

Location : 1927 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN

: 1927 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN Date : Saturday, Aug. 6

: Saturday, Aug. 6 Time: 11 a.m.

8th Annual Liberation Tribute Ceremony

Location : 1927 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN

: 1927 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN Date : Sunday, Aug. 7

: Sunday, Aug. 7 Time: 7:30 a.m.

UT Downtown Gallery

If you’re looking to see art, check out the University of Tennessee Downtown Gallery where people can exhibit professional work through funding and support from the university, according to the UT Downtown website. The events will showcase different art styles for people to enjoy.

Location : 106 S. Gay Street, Knoxville TN

: 106 S. Gay Street, Knoxville TN Date : Friday, Aug. 5

: Friday, Aug. 5 Time: 5-9 p.m.

Ball Camp Community Park

Ball Camp Community Park can be a great way for people who want to go out and enjoy some fun in the sun within their own community. The park has a softball field, tennis court and basketball court for teams who want to play against each other. It’s also a good place to bring kids who want to go on the playground. For the people who like to eat outside, there’s a picnic area ready within the park.

Location : 8734 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN

: 8734 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN Date : anytime

: anytime Time: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Makers Market Music

For music and fun visit the Sustainable Future Center to local musicians perform during the festival. The market and vendors will also be there.

Location : 201 Ogle Avenue, Knoxville, TN

: 201 Ogle Avenue, Knoxville, TN Date : Saturday, Aug. 6

: Saturday, Aug. 6 Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum

Home of Knoxville’s Secret Garden, Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum will lead you to some trails and walkways that showcase beautiful stone buildings, greenhouses, and more importantly, the gardens. You’ll see different statues and a small library. There’s so much to see in the area.

Location: 2743 Wimpole Ave., Knoxville, TN

Date: Sun-Sat

Time: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.