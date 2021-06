KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that builds beds for children in need, plans on making history this weekend.

They are planning on building over 7,500 bunk beds in one day according to Knoxville chapter president Bill Thompson. This will all take place during their ‘Bunks Across America’ event on Saturday at Cokesbury Church on Kingston Pike.

Volunteers should meet in the parking lot behind the church. The build will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.