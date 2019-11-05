MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s that time of year, ’tis the season for holiday shopping.
One effort hoping to keep shoppers’ dollars local; we caught up with Jeff Muir from the Blount Partnership to tell us more about Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that celebrates small business and encourages consumers to shop locally at the start of the holiday shopping season.
There are currently 25 business signed up to participate, but it is estimated to grow to more than 35.
Here is a list of some of those businesses:
- The Flower Shop – 25% off the entire purchase (some exclusions may apply-see store for details).
- The Village Tinker
- Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center
- Twisted Sisters Quilt Shop
- Neighborhood Barre Maryville – FREE Barre classes on Nov. 30 at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and the studio will be open until 1 p.m. selling fitness apparel and class packages that would make great gifts.
- Boyd Thomas Clothing
- Lamon Jewelers
- Hwy 411S Antiques Mall
- Dancing Bear Lodge
- Apple Valley Mountain Village – 15% OFF STOREWIDE SALE! Including brands such as Mountain Hard-wear, Southern Tide, and more!
- Apple Valley Mountain Lifestyles Store BUY ONE FAMOUS FRIED APPLE PIE GET ONE FREE!
- Apple Valley Café .99 CENT COFFEE!
- The Dancing Bean Coffee House BUY ONE POUND OF FUDGE AND GET ¼ POUND FREE!
- Apple Valley General Store
- Glenstone Galleries & Gifts
- Smoky Mountain River Rat
- Great Smoky Mountains Association – Free 2020 Great Smoky Mountains Association wall calendar on November 30th with a $20 purchase when you visit the Townsend Visitor Center.
- Vienna Coffee House