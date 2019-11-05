MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s that time of year, ’tis the season for holiday shopping.

One effort hoping to keep shoppers’ dollars local; we caught up with Jeff Muir from the Blount Partnership to tell us more about Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that celebrates small business and encourages consumers to shop locally at the start of the holiday shopping season.

There are currently 25 business signed up to participate, but it is estimated to grow to more than 35.

Here is a list of some of those businesses: