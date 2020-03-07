St. Patrick’s Day Parade next weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and once again Knoxville is going green with the Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

WATE caught up with parade organizers Chandle Turbyville and Christy Watkins to learn about some of the changes coming to this year’s celebration.

The fourth annual St. Patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion will bring fun and festivities to downtown Knoxville on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

This year the Cel-O’bragh-tion block party will move to Clinch Avenue between Gay Street and Market Street and along Market Street from Clinch Avenue to Church Avenue.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with music, family festivities, food, wine, whiskey, and beer.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. on Gay Street at Church Avenue and continue down Gay Street to Depot Avenue. Viewing areas are available along the sidewalks of Gay Street to Regas Square.

The grand marshal is Knoxville’s own celebrity comedian Leanne Morgan.