‘Staycation’ series to highlight fun, educational sites in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for something to do during spring break?

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Visit Knoxville are kicking off a five-part video series highlighting fun activities around the area.

“Staycation” will feature visits to a number of educational sites around Knox County.

“We are so lucky to have all of this right here in our backyard,” Mayor Jacobs said. “You can go back in time nearly 200 years with a look at one of our seven historic homes, visit Zoo Knoxville with the family, or take a hike up House Mountain. Knox County is the perfect place for your Staycation. We have something for everyone.”

The first video takes a look at Knox County’s seven historic homes and gives a glimpse into the lives and traditions of those that helped build the region and state.

A new video will post at 8 a.m. each morning Monday through Friday on the county and the Mayor’s various social media platforms.