Street name change, equity restoration resolution bring promise to Five Points Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A petition that began in 2015 has finally materialized into the change of a street name. The stretch of McConnell Street between Kenner Avenue and Bethel Avenue is being renamed to Taylor Homes Road.

The event commemorating the change came just two days after the passing of city Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie’s African-American Equity Restoration resolution that promises $100 million over the next decade for urban renewal efforts.

Homes along the roadway were torn down during urban removal and newer housing complexes were built in their place, pushing those who lived there to become renters rather than homeowners.

Rachelle Whittington grew up in the Walter P. Taylor Homes complex and witnessed the changing environment.

“We can’t keep ignoring what happened,” she said Friday. “That’s why we are still in the state we’re in today as a whole.”

The change, along with the urban removal resolution, brings Whittington hope as wrongs are being made right in the Five Points Community where she once lived.

“We cannot move on without an apology,” Whittington said. “We are excited for city council to be putting an apology in writing and distributing it to the people.”