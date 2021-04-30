Street Rod event attracts car aficionados from all over the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From Friday, April 30 until Sunday, May 2, the National Street Rod Association (NSRA) will be hosting its 47th annual Street Rods Nationals South car show at Chilhowee Park. This weekend will be host to more than 1,500 street rods, custom and muscle cars built more than 30 years ago.

The exterior of the cars range from hot pink to a Harley Davidson painted on one side and a bucket racer on the other. But most cars feature upgraded and modern engines, showing spectators that what is under the hood is just as impressive as the exterior design.

One car that is gaining a lot of attention is a 1956 F100 Panel Truck that was built in 2006. It was built in Plainfield, Illinois by Gas Guzzlers Garage with the interior resembling a plane cockpit. Shifters and switches on the roof are all linked to a feature within the car. Owner Jerri Adams says people stop and stare at her vehicle and receive only positive remarks.

We get lots of smiles per mile. That’s what counts. Jerri Adams

Other onlookers have been coming to this event for over 20 years, whereas Adams and her vehicle have only been in attendance for two years. Larry Rader, part of the Rader Boys brings his two mid-60s vehicles every year, comparing and sharing tips and tricks with other car owners.

Rader likes keeping up with the latest trends and seeing the new ideas and modifications people make on their vehicles. He says people like to be car guys, saying “at the end of the day it’s all about the fun”.

There’s a lot of things you can learn by coming to these shows – looking around and seeing what everyone else is doing then applying it to what you’re doing and seeing if it will improve what you’re doing. Larry Rader

Car owners and enthusiasts come to these events to get out, finding vehicles to admire and have a good time. Manufacturers and dealers with specialty parts will be displaying and selling their equipment and accessories.

Everyone likes to admire different parts of the car, so viewers will be able to spot bright colored vehicles, but will be able to hear them before seeing. This is an event for all ages, with child tickets at $6 and $19 per adult.