Summer fun in Blount County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Blount Partnership) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Cleverlys . (Photo by Sandlin Gaither , photo obtained via Blount Partnership) [ + - ] Video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - There are a lot of fun things to do this summer, so much so, it can be hard to keep track.

The Blount Partnership stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to help out with that, plus, share what fun can be had in Blount County in the coming weeks.

Hops in the Hills

The 5th Annual Celebration of Fermentation Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival set against the backdrop of the Smokies, returns for its fifth celebration. This festival allows attendees to sample regional craft beer from the best breweries in the area. This year's festival will be located in the Maryville Greenway Amphitheater and will allow extra space for games, lounging and live music.

Festival price includes tastings, food, official event t-shirt and great live music.

Blount County's Premier Summer Festival

Come to the Peaceful Side of the Smokies in Blount County for Summer on Broadway June 21-22, a series of outdoor events to celebrate the region and season.

McNabb BBQ Bash

The 2019 Big BBQ Bash is set for June 21-22 at Founder's Square in historic downtown Maryville, located at the scenic foothills of the Smoky Mountains. The event is a barbecue cook-off and fundraiser for the Helen Ross McNabb Center, created by the Leadership Blount Class of 2007.

Categories include: Wampler's Sausage, Bush's Best Beans, pork, chicken, ribs, beef brisket and dessert. Cash and prizes totaling $10,000 will be awarded!

The Big BBQ Bash is a Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned competition. KCBS sanctions barbecue and grilling competitions across the U.S. and promotes barbecue as America's cuisine. In addition, KCBS has an extensive Certified Barbecue Judging program. It is the largest society of barbecue enthusiasts in the world.

Former Governor Bill Haslam proclaimed the Blount County Big BBQ Bash as a state championship, making the competition a qualifier for the American Royal Barbecue Cook-Off and Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue.

Since its inception in 2007, the Big BBQ Bash has raised more than $150,000 for charitable causes in Blount County. All proceeds from the 2019 Big BBQ Bash will benefit the Helen Ross McNabb Center's Military Services in Blount County.

The Cleverlys are coming to East Tennessee

The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas.

Digger Cleverly, along with his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD and Cub, make up The Cleverlys.

They have traveled the globe, if the globe only consisted of the United States, performing at music venues and some of the nation's largest festivals like Stagecoach, Telluride, CMA Music Fest and even the Grand Ole Opry.

For a full events calendar via the Blount Partnership and Blount County Chamber of Commerce, click here.