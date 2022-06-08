GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta will host its annual Summer in the Smokies event from June 10 through Sept. 4. Guests can enjoy family fun and summertime adventure. They’ll also be able to dance the evening away with daily live music featuring local artists, indulge in savory seasonal eats and treats, and marvel at a new exhibit.



New this year, Anakeesta welcomes Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks produced by Imagine Exhibitions. The award-winning and record-breaking exhibition features larger-than-life works of art made entirely of LEGO bricks. For the first time in Gatlinburg, the limited-time exhibition explores the interconnectivity of all living things and humanity’s relationship with nature.



There are also extended hours for the Summer in the Smokies event. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. guests can enjoy cool morning breezes and catch breathtaking sunsets over the smokies and twinkling lights along with colorful light displays throughout Vista Gardens and the Treetop Skywalk.

Summer in the Smokies is included free with admission and annual pass membership.