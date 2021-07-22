Sunshine Day at Cocke County Fair brings fun to those in community with disabilities

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Thursday morning some special guests were invited to the Cocke County A&I Fair to ride the rides and eat fair food before the gates opened. The fair started Tuesday and, as is tradition, Thursday is the annual Sunshine Day.

People in the community with disabilities like autism or down syndrome got the opportunity to experience all that the fair has to offer, two hours of full access to the midway.

“These adults and kids come out here and it’s the highlight of their year,” John Burdette with Fox Creek Amusement says. “We love seeing them happy, it makes our day. To see them happy, that’s the whole thing behind it. It’s something that makes them happy and in turn brightens our day.”

The gates for the general public opened at 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 Thursday (not counting ride tickets). Friday and Saturday are one price nights, you pay $15 for admission and that includes all events and rides.