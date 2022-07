PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family-favorite Sweet Summer Nights drone & fireworks show is back for the summer at Dollywood.

Dollywood officials said the show is bigger, brighter and more beautiful than ever for the summer of 2022. The show consists of even larger drones and new illuminated scenes dancing across the night sky of the Smokies to tell a unique Dollywood story through 3D animations and a symphony of light.

Dollywood’s 2022 Sweet Summer Nights event runs until Sunday, Aug. 7.