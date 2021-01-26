Sweet Valentine’s Day fundraiser returns for 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Be sweet this Valentine’s Day by supporting InterFaith Health Clinic while satisfying your loved one’s sweet tooth. The annual “Sweets to the Sweet” fundraiser is returning.

InterFaith Health Clinic, which provides medical, dental and mental health care to the underserved, will host this fundraiser for the 13th year. For a donation of $50, the average cost of one patient visit to the clinic, the clinic will deliver a gourmet miniature bundt cake or ‘bundtlet’ to the recipient of your choice.

The cakes are made locally by Nothing Bundt Cakes in Bearden, and each one comes with a Valentine’s Day card notifying the recipient that one patient visit has been purchased in his or her honor.

Cakes must be ordered by Feb. 8, and will be delivered on Feb. 11 and 12. Order online here or call 865-243-3038.

Individuals may also make a $30 donation to have a bundlet delivered anonymously to a resident of Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, a non-profit senior care facility located adjacent to InterFaith.

InterFaith is still looking for volunteer drivers to deliver the cakes. Volunteers deliver in three-hour shifts, and each volunteer will receive a bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes as a thank you. If you or your community group or organization would be willing to help deliver, contact Development Director Aaron Price at 865-243-3035 or APrice@InterFaithHealthClinic.org.