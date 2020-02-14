Live Now
How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at the Daytona 500

‘Sweets to the Sweet’: Valentine’s Day fundraiser for Interfaith Health Clinic sees familiar faces

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The day before and on Valentine’s Day, the romantic tradition of giving your sweetheart sweets helped out the community.

Volunteers made deliveries as part of “Sweets to the Sweet” fundraiser; surprising people in the community with a bundt cake ordered for them by a loved one.

(WATE)

If you received a cake on Friday, you may have recognized those delivering – WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team meteorologists Ken Weathers and Victoria Cavaliere made the rounds with those deliveries.

6 Storm Team meteorologists Ken Weathers and Victoria Cavaliere make a “Sweets to the Sweet” delivery on Valentine’s Day. (Photo: WATE)
Living East Tennessee’s Chelsea Haynes and WATE Anchor Tearsa Smith make a “Sweets to the Sweet” delivery the day before Valentine’s Day. (Photo: WATE)

On Thursday, the day before Valentine’s Day, WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Tearsa Smith along with Living East Tennessee Storyteller Chelsea Haynes made some sweet deliveries.

RELATED: Delivering ‘Sweets to the Sweet’ for InterFaith Health Clinic’s annual fundraiser

The event was a fundraiser for the Interfaith Health Clinic, which is a nonprofit clinic providing medical, dental and mental healthcare to the working poor.

The sweets, from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Bearden, each came with a card letting people know that one patient visit has been purchased in his or her honor.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter