‘Sweets to the Sweet’: Valentine’s Day fundraiser for Interfaith Health Clinic sees familiar faces

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The day before and on Valentine’s Day, the romantic tradition of giving your sweetheart sweets helped out the community.

Volunteers made deliveries as part of “Sweets to the Sweet” fundraiser; surprising people in the community with a bundt cake ordered for them by a loved one.

(WATE)

If you received a cake on Friday, you may have recognized those delivering – WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team meteorologists Ken Weathers and Victoria Cavaliere made the rounds with those deliveries.

6 Storm Team meteorologists Ken Weathers and Victoria Cavaliere make a “Sweets to the Sweet” delivery on Valentine’s Day. (Photo: WATE)

Living East Tennessee’s Chelsea Haynes and WATE Anchor Tearsa Smith make a “Sweets to the Sweet” delivery the day before Valentine’s Day. (Photo: WATE)

On Thursday, the day before Valentine’s Day, WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Tearsa Smith along with Living East Tennessee Storyteller Chelsea Haynes made some sweet deliveries.

RELATED: Delivering ‘Sweets to the Sweet’ for InterFaith Health Clinic’s annual fundraiser

The event was a fundraiser for the Interfaith Health Clinic, which is a nonprofit clinic providing medical, dental and mental healthcare to the working poor.

The sweets, from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Bearden, each came with a card letting people know that one patient visit has been purchased in his or her honor.

LATEST STORIES