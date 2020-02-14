KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The day before and on Valentine’s Day, the romantic tradition of giving your sweetheart sweets helped out the community.
Volunteers made deliveries as part of “Sweets to the Sweet” fundraiser; surprising people in the community with a bundt cake ordered for them by a loved one.
If you received a cake on Friday, you may have recognized those delivering – WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team meteorologists Ken Weathers and Victoria Cavaliere made the rounds with those deliveries.
On Thursday, the day before Valentine’s Day, WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Tearsa Smith along with Living East Tennessee Storyteller Chelsea Haynes made some sweet deliveries.
RELATED: Delivering ‘Sweets to the Sweet’ for InterFaith Health Clinic’s annual fundraiser
The event was a fundraiser for the Interfaith Health Clinic, which is a nonprofit clinic providing medical, dental and mental healthcare to the working poor.
The sweets, from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Bearden, each came with a card letting people know that one patient visit has been purchased in his or her honor.
LATEST STORIES
- Death row inmate to be executed next week
- Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Amelia
- ‘Sweets to the Sweet’: Valentine’s Day fundraiser for Interfaith Health Clinic sees familiar faces
- TVA moving water at 592,000 gallons per second at Fort Loudoun Dam
- Rhodes: Goal of Daytona 500 rookies should be finish the race