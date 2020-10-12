Swing For Joy charity golf tournament benefits Knoxville music school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The music goes on at one nonprofit, thanks to the generous people in the East Tennessee community.
Monday was the Swing For Joy charity golf tournament, which benefits the Joy of Music School, a nonprofit that gives free music lessons to at-risks kids.
It’s a mission that goes beyond learning to play the right notes.
“What kids get from music lessons goes a lot further than lessons and learning how to play an instrument. That’s what we exist to do.”Francis Grafeo, Joy of Music School executive director
The Joy of Music School has been teaching and mentoring kids in the community since 1998.
