KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The O’Connor Senior Center is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 30.

The tournament will take place at Three Ridges Golf Course, considered one of Knoxville’s premier public golf facilities set in the shadows of the Great Smoky Mountains. The course features smooth bentgrass greens, Bermuda tees and fairways, and 63 strategically placed bunkers.

Check-in for players will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the pavilion located next to the clubhouse. Lunch will be available at that time and tee off is at 1 p.m.

Those interested in registering a team can head to the event page on the Office on Aging website.