KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parking on gameday when 100,000 fans are descending on the University of Tennessee campus is difficult. However, one local organization is providing parking and raising money in the process so they can continue working with kids in the community.

The Emerald Youth Foundation is opening up their gravel parking lot across from the Sansom Sports Complex along Dale Avenue for gameday parking this season. With that, all the money made goes right back to the organization.

“All of those proceeds from that will come right back to us and into our programs,” Adelyn Pair with the Emerald Youth Foundation said. “We serve around 3,000 people annually and we focus on the areas of faith, learning and health. So, everything that’s made will go right back to that.”

The foundation is encouraging fans to show up early when the gates open because these spots will go fast.

“You can park here, pay with cash. When the lot opens there will be about 80 spaces here,” Pair said. “It’s family friendly parking, so no tailgating or alcohol but it’s not super far of a walk. It’s a great spot.”

The amount people pay will vary from weekend to weekend as the season progresses. Fans can expect to pay anywhere between $30 and $60 to park. Despite no tailgating, people can still show up early to get ready and cheer on the Vols.

“The lot will open up about four hours before kickoff for the game,” Pair said. “Other than that it will be a fun place to be.”

It’s a little over a one mile walk from the parking lot to Neyland Stadium, so be prepared to bring your walking shoes and get some steps in heading to campus along with 100,000 fellow Vol fans.