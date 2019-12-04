Tennessee Theatre shares December entertainment highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the Tennessee Theatre’s December lineup features something for everyone to celebrate with holiday magic, music, movies and more.



Becky Hancock, Executive Director of the Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” takes the stage for its final performance bringing both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into one show. The performance features a remarkable cast of cirque artists showcase over 300 spectacular costumes in 20 acts within multimillion-dollar stage scenes to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

There are still tickets available so grab those now and head over to the beautiful historic theatre for a great show Wednesday, Dec. 4.

First weekend

The first weekend of December, violinist Regina Carter joins the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in A Swingin’ Christmas. Performances are Dec. 5 – 6 at 8 p.m. The shows will feature holiday favorites performed in the styles of Duke Ellington, Count Basie and other jazz icons. Regina Carter is an acclaimed artist who has worked with stars such as Mary J. Blige, Billy Joel and Dolly Parton.

Second weekend

The Classic Cinema Matinee series continues on Sunday, Dec. 15, with two free showings of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union.

Join in the splendor of the theatre’s historic movie palace as an angel helps George Bailey realize his importance in the world in this beloved holiday classic. General admission seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. Doors will open one hour prior to the showing.

More holiday movies

It wouldn’t be Christmas without beloved holiday movies at the Tennessee Theatre.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, the theatre will feature “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the theatre will have a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 3 p.m. (The 8 p.m. show is sold out, so grab your tickets to the matinee now!)

Sunday, Dec. 22, brings the “Polar Express” at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for seniors 60 and over and children 12 and over.

Broadway comes to Tennessee

If you’re looking for a great holiday gift or activity during your break, don’t miss Broadway hit “Fiddler on the Roof” with five shows on Dec. 27, 28 and 29. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh look to this theatrical masterpiece. The original production became the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

The Christmas season at the Tennessee Theatre ends on a high note featuring “Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker.”

Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic. With world-class artists, more than 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds, don’t miss your chance to ring in the holidays with this acclaimed Christmas extravaganza. The New York Times, “Hot Ticket!” Celebrate this cherished holiday tradition and relive the dream with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. You can get tickets for the whole family now!

MORE ONLINE | View the full Event Calendar for Tennessee Theatre here