KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Becky Hancock, the Executive Director of the Tennessee Theatre, joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to talk about an upcoming Halloween event that is perfect for the entire family. She also spoke about ticket scams surrounding upcoming, popular shows and what people need to watch out for.

‘Costumes and Classic Cartoons’

The Tennessee Theatre will hold its annual “Costumes and Classic Cartoons” event the weekend before Halloween, on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event features classic cartoons on the big screen and trick-or-treating stations.

Hancock explained what a fun event this is for the community. “Not only do we get to celebrate Halloween, but we also get to share a big part of the Tennessee Theatre’s past by presenting classic programming.”

A short reel of classic Warner Bros. cartoons will be shown at intervals between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Each screening will also be introduced with organ music played by the house organist, Freddie Brabson, on the Mighty Wurlitzer. Trick-or-treat stations will be provided by Mast General Store.

The event is free. Those interested in attending are encouraged to wear family-friendly Halloween costumes that are not scary. Toy weapons are not allowed. Free parking is available in the State Street Garage directly behind the theatre.

How to properly purchase a ticket for upcoming shows

The Tennessee Theatre is excited to present “Hamilton” early in 2023. There will be 16 total performances February 7-19. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

In anticipation of this date, Hancock reviewed the approved ways people can purchase tickets and avoid any scams, including overpayment or invalid tickets.

Always be sure to buy show tickets from an authorized, legitimate source. There are only two ways you can purchase tickets to a “Hamilton” performance.

In-person at the theatre in downtown Knoxville. The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online via Ticketmaster. You can access Ticketmaster either directly at Ticketmaster.com or through the Tennessee Theatre website.

“Hamilton” tickets will not be sold over the phone.

Hancock said they cannot stress this enough — the importance of only using the methods listed above. She said when people buy tickets from a third-party seller people risk overpaying for a ticket or, even worse, buying one that’s fake.

The Tennessee Theatre will not be able to admit anyone with an invalid ticket, regardless of how much it cost.