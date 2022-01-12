KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission are collaborating to present “Night with The Arts: A Concert in Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” The concert will be held Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.

The Symphony will be lead by KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian to provide an evening of powerful music written by influential Black composers such Scott Joplin, Florence Price, and Valerie Coleman.

The MLK Celebration Choir will also perform at the event.

“It is a joy and an honor for the KSO to perform as part of our community’s annual commemoration of Dr. King’s heroic legacy, and we are particularly grateful to celebrate Knoxville’s Commemorative Commission with music in the organization’s 40th anniversary year,” said Demirijian.

The MLK Commission has been organizing an annual celebration since 1982 for the Knoxville area to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The commission focuses on providing education and leadership training for adults and youth through peaceful conflict resolution.

Night with The Arts is free and open to the public, no tickets are required. For more information about this event, visit knoxvillesymphony.com.