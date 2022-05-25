KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday resulted in the death of at least 19 children and two teachers. The suspected shooter also died after law enforcement responded to the scene. Officials say grief counselors are being called in to support the school’s students, staff and families as they come to grips with the tragedy.

In Knoxville, the McNabb Center, a regional nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, social and victim services is sharing how parents and guardians can talk to and support their children after learning of the school shooting in Texas.

Assistant director of family treatment services with the McNabb Center, Sarah Long, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk about dealing with the information and how parents and guardians can talk with their kids; after all, while Uvalde, Texas may seem far away, Long says it’s important to locally help parents and families on how they can have conversations with their children about the incident.